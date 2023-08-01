Charles River Laboratories Expands Access to AAALAC-Accredited, Turnkey Research Space in Key Markets

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced the planned openings of Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL®) locations in Seattle and Philadelphia, expanding contract vivarium space for the biopharmaceutical industry.

CRADL Seattle is opening this September as Charles River's most recent investment in Seattle, addressing the demand for more flexible vivarium space as well as on-demand in vivo study support services. CRADL’s first Seattle facility opened in 2021, in response to the city’s growing position as a key life sciences hub with significant start-up and entrepreneurial growth.

In October, CRADL Philadelphia will open in uCity Square to support Philadelphia’s growth as a life sciences biohub. Philadelphia has established itself as a leader in cell therapy, gene therapy, and gene editing, with a high number of gene therapy development companies developing in the Greater Philadelphia region. With a robust and diverse life sciences community, the CRADL facility will provide much needed research space to support the area’s continued growth.

By offering on-demand facilities, both emerging and established biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions can quickly start new in vivo studies, accelerating the preclinical research stages. Each CRADL site provides flexible spaces, animal husbandry, and vivarium management, allowing scientists to focus on research, stay agile, and remain financially unencumbered as they scale.

Expanding Access and Expertise to Global Ecosystems through CRADL

With the addition of these two new sites, the CRADL Vivarium Network operates 32 vivaria, and over 410,000 square feet of turnkey rental capacity in key biohubs, including Massachusetts, California, Washington, Shanghai, Chengdu, London, Illinois, and now Pennsylvania. Recently, CRADL vivaria in both Shanghai and London received AAALAC accreditation, joining the Company's North American locations in achieving recognition of a commitment to operating at the highest standard of animal welfare. This network supports the growth of the entire biotech ecosystem in each city, allowing researchers to rapidly engage in their research while maintaining the flexibility to relocate or co-locate, knowing they will have reliable, high-quality facilities nearby.

"Both Seattle and Philadelphia are emerging as cities with significant biopharmaceutical communities. CRADL’s unique offering of contract vivarium space combined with Charles River’s extensive preclinical network, supports clients in starting projects quickly, without the costly burden of building infrastructure.” –Colin Dunn, Ph.D., Corporate Senior Vice President, Global Research Models & Services, Charles River

