|
14.02.2024 13:49:51
Charles River Laboratories Q4 Results, Outlook Above Street View; Shares UP In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Wednesday posted fourth-quarter results above analysts' view. The company's full-year profit outlook also came in above the consensus estimates.
Fourth-quarter net income was $187.1 million or $3.62 per share, a decrease from $187.4 million or $3.65 per share for the same period last year.
Excluding special items, earnings were $127.2 million or $2.46 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $2.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the quarter, revenue was $1.01 billion, a decrease of 7.9% from $1.10 billion in the previous-year quarter. The consensus estimate was for $991.25 million.
For fiscal 2024, Charles River Lab expects profit per share to be in the range of $10.90 - $11.40. Analysts see earnings of $10.79 per share for the full year. Revenue is expected to grow 1.0 percent - 4.0 percent for the year. The Street expects 3.20 percent growth in revenue.
Shares of Charles River Laboratories are up more than 4 percent in pre-market trading. The stock had closed at $220.24, down 2.45 percent on Tuesday. It has been trading in the range of 161.65 - 257.18 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charles River Laboratories International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Charles River Laboratories International Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
|228,00
|11,27%