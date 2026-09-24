Charles River Laboratories International Aktie

Charles River Laboratories International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 939391 / ISIN: US1598641074

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24.09.2026 17:54:13

Charles River Laboratories Stock Rises 6% After Unveiling 2030 Growth Targets

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) is up 5.70 percent, gaining $15.80 to $293.13 on Thursday. The move comes after the company unveiled its 'Pathway to Purpose' strategy at its 2026 Investor Day, including plans to modernize operations, strengthen its scientific portfolio and pursue profitable growth.

Charles River Laboratories is currently trading at $293.13, up from the previous close of $277.33 after opening at $277.00 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $277.00 and $294.55 during the session, with trading volume at 284,984 shares versus average volume of 942,725 shares.

Charles River expects to generate more than $300 million in cumulative savings from 2027 through 2030 through its Create the Future program, while targeting organic revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent annually from 2027 through 2030. It expects 2026 revenue growth and adjusted EPS at the upper ends of its existing guidance ranges of 0 percent to 1 percent and $11.15 to $11.45, respectively.

Shares have traded between $144.26 and $303.31 over the past 52 weeks.

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