Charles River Laboratories to Host Virtual Investor Day

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced that it will host a virtual Meeting with Management on Thursday, September 21st, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

This virtual event will feature presentations from its senior management team, including an overview of the Company’s strategic focus, business developments, and updated financial targets, with a focus on the progress of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and digital initiatives.

The webcast of this virtual event may be accessed through a link that is posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. The associated slide presentation and reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures will also be posted on the same website at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 21st. Following the event, a replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

