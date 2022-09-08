Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 22:30:00

Charles River Laboratories to Present at Baird and Morgan Stanley Conferences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences in New York, including:

  • Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13th, at 10:15 a.m. EDT; and
  • Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 14th, at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

