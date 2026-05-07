Charles River Laboratories Trims FY26 Revenue Growth Outlook; Slips To Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, while trimming annual revenue growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $10.80 to $11.30 per share on organic revenue decline of 1.5 to 0.5 percent. However, the company now expects a revenue decline of 5.5 to 4.0 percent, compared to the prior forecast for a 5.0 to 3.5 percent decline.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $14.84 million or $0.30 per share, compared to net income of $25.47 million or $0.50 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $2.06 per share, compared to $2.34 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased 1.2 percent to $995.83 million from $984.17 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue declined 1.5 percent.

On Wednesday, the Company completed the previously announced divestiture of the CDMO and Cell Solutions businesses to GI Partners. In addition, the Company expects to complete the sale of certain European Discovery Services sites later in May 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CRL is trading on the NYSE at $179.07, down $2.66 or 1.46 percent.

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