Charles River, Navega Therapeutics Collaborates For Comprehensive Gene Therapy Manufacturing

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) and Navega Therapeutics, Inc. Thursday announced an AAV9 production program agreement.

As per the agreement, Charles River's Cell and Gene Therapy Accelerator Program, Navega will their capabilities to produce an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy, NT-Z001, for Phase I clinical trials.

Navega is pursuing a non-opioid gene therapy approach for the treatment of chronic pain associated with rare diseases such as small fiber neuropathy and primary erythromelalgia by harnessing the precision of its AI-enabled zinc-finger epigenome regulation platform.