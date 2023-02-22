|
22.02.2023 13:34:49
Charles River Q4 Results Top Estimates, Sees FY23 Earnings Below Market; Stock Down In Premarket
(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profit and revenues climbed from last year, above market estimates. Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company issued weak earnings outlook, below market, despite higher revenue view.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Charles River Labs shares were losing around 9 percent to trade at $222.
The fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $187.41 million, an increase of 36.2 percent from $137.58 million last year.
Earnings per share were $3.65, up 36.7 percent from $2.67 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The earnings results were primarily driven by a gain on the sale of the Avian Vaccine business.
Adjusted net income was $152.9 million, compared to $128.4 million last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.98, compared to $2.49 a year ago.
On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the quarter, revenue was $1.10 billion, an increase of 21.5 percent from $905.05 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts estimated revenues of $1.04 billion for the quarter.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Charles River projects earnings in the range of $7.40 to $8.60 per share, and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.90 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $11.37 per share for the year.
In fiscal 2022, earnings were $9.48 per share and adjusted earnings were $11.12 per share.
Earnings per share in 2023 will be affected by the impact of NHP supply constraints.
In addition, a higher tax rate, increased interest expense, and the impact of the divestiture of the Avian Vaccine business will reduce earnings per share by approximately $2.30 to $2.50 on a reported basis, and by around $1.20 to $1.40 on an adjusted basis.
For the new year, revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 1.5 percent to 4.5 percent on a reported basis, and 4.5 percent to 7.5 percent organically.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charles River Laboratories International Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
21.02.23
|Ausblick: Charles River Laboratories International stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.22
|Ausblick: Charles River Laboratories International legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Charles River Laboratories International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.22
|Ausblick: Charles River Laboratories International präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Charles River Laboratories International gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Charles River Laboratories International gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Charles River Laboratories International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Ausblick: Charles River Laboratories International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)