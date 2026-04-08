Charles Schwab Aktie
WKN: 874171 / ISIN: US8085131055
|
08.04.2026 16:05:00
Charles Schwab Warns That Asian and European Stocks May Not Resume Their Outperformance Even After the War Ends. What That Means for Your Global Portfolio.
Charles Schwab recently sounded the alarm on Asian and European stocks as the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz blockage continued to rattle investors. (As of Wednesday morning, plans were reportedly in place to open the strait, but it's not clear what will happen.) The financial giant warned that countries on those continents are the most vulnerable to the economic fallout of oil shortages. Investors have to prepare for any scenario and act prudently when major headlines capture the spotlight. Here's how the ongoing conflict can affect your global portfolio and some of the things you can do about it.The Strait of Hormuz blockade has caused oil prices to surge. While the U.S. has more insulation due to domestic supply and additional trade routes, Charles Schwab noted in its March 13 report that "Energy supply to international countries is currently disrupted by two main chokepoints: effective closure of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the shut-in of LNG production in Qatar. These chokepoints have resulted in 20% of global oil and 20% of global LNG supply being cut off." Things have changed since the report was issued, of course, but in it the analysts noted: "Even if military activity ends soon, the impacts to growth, inflation, and commodity prices could linger."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charles Schwab
Analysen zu Charles Schwab
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Charles Schwab Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-40th % Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -D-
|24,63
|0,65%
|Charles Schwab
|81,94
|-0,97%