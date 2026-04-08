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08.04.2026 16:05:00

Charles Schwab Warns That Asian and European Stocks May Not Resume Their Outperformance Even After the War Ends. What That Means for Your Global Portfolio.

Charles Schwab recently sounded the alarm on Asian and European stocks as the Iran war and Strait of Hormuz blockage continued to rattle investors. (As of Wednesday morning, plans were reportedly in place to open the strait, but it's not clear what will happen.) The financial giant warned that countries on those continents are the most vulnerable to the economic fallout of oil shortages. Investors have to prepare for any scenario and act prudently when major headlines capture the spotlight. Here's how the ongoing conflict can affect your global portfolio and some of the things you can do about it.The Strait of Hormuz blockade has caused oil prices to surge. While the U.S. has more insulation due to domestic supply and additional trade routes, Charles Schwab noted in its March 13 report that "Energy supply to international countries is currently disrupted by two main chokepoints: effective closure of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and the shut-in of LNG production in Qatar. These chokepoints have resulted in 20% of global oil and 20% of global LNG supply being cut off." Things have changed since the report was issued, of course, but in it the analysts noted: "Even if military activity ends soon, the impacts to growth, inflation, and commodity prices could linger."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Charles Schwab Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-40th % Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -D- 24,63 0,65% Charles Schwab Corp Deposit Shs Repr 1-40th % Non-Cum Pfd Shs Series -D-
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