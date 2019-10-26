Charles T. Foscue Elected Chairman of the Doheny Eye Institute Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Doheny Eye Institute has announced that Charles T. (Tom) Foscue has been elected as Chairman of the DEI Board of Directors. Mr. Foscue was preceded by Edward A. Landry, who served as chairman for 20 years prior to retiring from the Board in September.

Mr. Foscue served 11 years in the United States Navy (active and reserve) attaining the position of Combat Information Center Officer on a guided missile cruiser. He retired as a lieutenant after two tours in Vietnam. Mr. Foscue received an AB degree in Economics from the University of North Carolina and an MBA from Harvard University Graduate School of Business Administration. Returning to California in 1978 (where he had been home ported in the Navy), Mr. Foscue founded HAI Financial, Inc. where he spent 40 years as an investment banker specializing in venture capital, corporate mergers and acquisitions, IPO consulting and debt financings. He is currently a private equity investor and chairman and CEO of Advanced Lubrication Technology, Inc.

Mr. Foscue first joined the Doheny Eye Institute Board of Directors in 2001. He helped form the first operating Executive Committee in 2007 and was appointed Vice Chairman in 2011.

"I am very grateful to be elected as Chairman of such a renowned institution such as Doheny Eye Institute. It is so well positioned to make unprecedented advances in vision science. The affiliation between Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute created a partnership whose synergy has expanded the scope and impact of both Institutes and currently ranks 5th in the nation among top ophthalmology programs. We are truly a proud partner of UCLA and Stein Eye Institute. UCLA is rated the 6th best health care organization in the nation; it's the top-ranked health care organization in California and the number 1 ranked public research university in the nation. With such an esteemed partner, we are collectively focused on continuing to do great things together."

Mr. Foscue shares, "I'm excited that our expanding research programs will soon move onto our new Pasadena campus. Bringing researchers and clinicians together under one roof will stimulate and accelerate the collaboration that drives bench-to-bedside research, leading to improved patient outcomes for those suffering from eye disease. With the dedication of our team and the partnership with UCLA, it will be a state-of-the-art facility. Carrie Estelle Doheny would be pleased that the mission she set forth is being fulfilled. I look forward to working with the entire Board, valued donors, Doheny executive leadership, and the UCLA Stein Eye Institute leadership teams."

For over 70 years, Doheny Eye Institute has been at the forefront of vision science. From seeking new ways to free blockages that prevent fluid drainage in glaucoma, to replacing retinal cells in age-related macular degeneration, to providing colleagues worldwide with standardized analyses of anatomical changes in the eyes of patients, Doheny clinician–scientists and researchers are changing how people see — and also how they think about the future of vision.

Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute have joined forces to offer the best patient care, vision research and education. This affiliation combines the strength, reputation and distinction of two of the nation's top eye institutions to advance vision research, education and patient care in California.

