Charles Zhang Recognized By Barron's As Michigan's 2021 #1 Financial Advisor

PORTAGE, Mich., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Zhang, a fee-only financial advisor based in Portage, MI has been recognized as the top ranked advisor in the state of Michigan on the list of 2021 Top 1200 Financial Advisors in America, as ranked by Barron's. Zhang, Founder and CEO of Zhang Financial, was recognized as the No. 1 advisor in Michigan*.

"On behalf of LPL, we congratulate Charles Zhang and his entire team on this esteemed industry recognition," said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. "This award shines a light on Charles' commitment to delivering personalized financial advice to help clients work toward their financial goals. As the top advisor in Michigan, Charles is a source of strength and stability for clients, delivering exemplary wealth management services in even the toughest of times. As Zhang Financial nears its 30th anniversary, Charles credits much of the firm's success to its dedication to their clients, stating "We commit ourselves to our clients for the next 30 years." Zhang also attributed much of his success to his "very efficient, very effective" team of Client Service Managers. Over the past year, virtual client meetings have become a regular occurrence. Charles believes this only adds to his firm's competitive advantage. He was quoted by Barron's saying, "We can involve CPAs, CFAs and other additional support staff when necessary in a Zoom meeting."

Zhang Financial provides a full range of financial planning and wealth management services, including high-quality portfolio and asset management, retirement planning, and tax planning, along with other miscellaneous services. Barron's recited Charles' thoughts on competition in the financial services industry, "It will become a national competition versus a local competition. The stronger firm - the firm that has positioned itself well, has better products, better solutions for clients, lower costs - will survive; it will do better."

The Barron's special report highlights outstanding financial advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, based on factors including the quality of the advisors' practices and community involvement*. Approximately 4,000 of the nation's most productive financial advisors provided data for the annual report. The 2021 ranking names the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth. Read the full report here.

LPL is a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives.

*Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance isn't an explicit component because not all advisors have audited results and because performance figures often are influenced more by clients' risk tolerance than by an advisor's investment-picking abilities. For full disclosure please see www.zhangfinancial.com/disclosure

Elizabeth Edgerton

269.385.5888

Elizabeth.Edgerton@zhangfinancial.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charles-zhang-recognized-by-barrons-as-michigans-2021-1-financial-advisor-301254371.html

SOURCE Zhang Financial