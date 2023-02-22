|
22.02.2023 12:30:00
Charlie Munger Just Sent a Big Warning to Disney Shareholders
At first glance, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock seems to have everything going for it. After all, Disney is home to the best brands in entertainment, from Disney itself, to Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, and others. Not only that, but Disney has also been masterful at exploiting its top storytelling through other mediums, from theme parks and cruises to Broadway shows and toys.Yet investors should keep in mind that while a company's past is important, its stock price is all about the future. And on that front, shareholders have a few things to worry about.Don't believe me? Just ask Warren Buffett's longtime partner Charlie Munger... or even CEO Bob Iger himself.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!