CHANGSHA, China, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China SCIO:

Check out all the amazing new technologies used and produced from Changsha, a rising smart manufacturing base in eastern China.

Charming Changsha: A rising smart manufacturing base

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2022-11/17/content_78523564.htm

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charming-changsha-a-rising-smart-manufacturing-base-301681028.html

SOURCE China SCIO