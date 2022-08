CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a video report from China SCIO:

Discover Changsha's exciting nightlife and attractions as its myriad night markets, art and cultural districts, and music scenes liven up the evening sky.

Charming Changsha: Energetic nightlife

http://english.scio.gov.cn/videos/2022-08/16/content_78374073.htm

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charming-changsha-energetic-nightlife-301606252.html

SOURCE China SCIO