24.12.2025 20:16:14
Chart Industries Drew a New $27 Million Bet Amid Record Orders and a $210 Per Share Buyout Deal
London-based Decagon Asset Management initiated a new stake in Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS), adding 137,732 shares valued at approximately $27.57 million during the third quarter, according to a November 14 SEC filing.According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 14, Decagon Asset Management established a new position in Chart Industries, Inc, purchasing 137,732 shares valued at $27.57 million as of September 30. This position accounts for approximately 13.92% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity holdings for the period.This new stake in Chart Industries comprises 13.92% of Decagon Asset Management’s 13F assets under management following the September quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Jetzt informieren!
