Charter Communications, Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.137 billion, or $8.34 per share. This compares with $1.280 billion, or $8.82 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $13.672 billion from $13.795 billion last year.
Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.137 Bln. vs. $1.280 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.34 vs. $8.82 last year. -Revenue: $13.672 Bln vs. $13.795 Bln last year.
