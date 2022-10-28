Charter Communications, Inc. Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.19 billion, or $7.38 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $6.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $13.55 billion from $13.15 billion last year.

Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.22 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.38 vs. $6.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $8.23 -Revenue (Q3): $13.55 Bln vs. $13.15 Bln last year.