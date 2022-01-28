|
28.01.2022 13:11:43
Charter Communications, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.61 billion, or $8.93 per share. This compares with $1.25 billion, or $6.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $13.21 billion from $12.62 billion last year.
Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.25 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.93 vs. $6.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.89 -Revenue (Q4): $13.21 Bln vs. $12.62 Bln last year.
