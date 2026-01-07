Charte a Aktie

WKN DE: A2AJX9 / ISIN: US16119P1084

07.01.2026

Charter Communications Prices $3 Bln Senior Notes Offering To Refinance Debt And Fund Buybacks

(RTTNews) - Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR), together with its subsidiaries, announced that CCO Holdings, LLC and CCO Holdings Capital Corp. have priced $3.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes.

The offering includes $1.75 billion of Senior Notes due 2033, which will carry an interest rate of 7.000% per annum and be issued at 100% of the aggregate principal amount. It also includes $1.25 billion of Senior Notes due 2036, bearing interest at 7.375% per annum, likewise issued at 100% of the aggregate principal amount.

Charter stated that the net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. These include repaying certain indebtedness, specifically the full redemption of the Issuers' 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026 and the partial redemption of the 5.125% Senior Notes due 2027. The proceeds may also be used to fund potential buybacks of Charter's Class A common stock and common units of Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, as well as to cover related fees and expenses.

Charter expects to close the offering of the Notes on January 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

