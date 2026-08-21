Charter Hall FY26 Profit, FUM Climb, Lifts Dividend; Sees Earnings Growth In FY27; But Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX), an Australian property investment and funds management company, reported Friday higher profit in fiscal 2026, with growth in total income and Funds under management. Further, the firm lifted dividend, and issued fiscal 2027 outlook, expecting higher operating earnings.

In Australia, the shares were losing around 6.9 percent, trading at A$20.59.

In the full year, profit attributable to stapled securityholders reached A$427.9 million, compared with A$327.7 million a year ago. Earnings per stapled security climbed to 88.8 cents from 68.0 cents last year.

Operating earnings of A$488.1 million for the year climbed 26.8 percent from A$385.0 million in the prior year.

Operating earnings per stapled security rose to 103.2 cents from 81.4 cents a year ago.

Operating profit also increased to A$529.7 million from A$443.2 million a year ago.

Total income in the year grew to A$811.3 million from A$672.9 million last year. Funds management revenue expanded to A$556.7 million from A$544.9 million a year ago.

Funds under management or FUM reached A$94.324 billion, up from A$84.319 billion a year ago. Property funds under management increased 13.8 percent year-over-year to A$76.0 billion.

Further, the firm announced distribution per security reached 50.7 cents, up 6.0 percent from the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2027, the company projects operating earnings per security of approximately 114.0 cents, representing 10.5 percent growth from the previous year.

Distribution per security guidance for the new year is 6 percent growth over fiscal 2026.

Charter Hall Chair Stephen Conry stated: "We enter the year ahead with confidence, supported by strengthening market conditions, growing investor demand, a substantial pipeline of opportunities and the enduring customer and capital partner relationships that continue to differentiate Charter Hall."

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