01.09.2023 13:30:00
Charter Releases Investor Presentation Regarding Status of Distribution Agreement with Disney
STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (the "Company" or "Charter") today announced that it has posted an investor presentation to accompany the previously announced webcast that Charter has scheduled for this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The presentation can be accessed via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com.
This morning's webcast can be accessed live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. The webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com approximately two hours after completion of the webcast.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
