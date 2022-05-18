+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 22:15:00

Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Jessica Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Ms. Fischer's remarks are scheduled to begin at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-participate-in-jp-morgan-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301550592.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

