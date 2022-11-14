14.11.2022 22:05:00

Charter to Participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation's Annual Investor Meeting

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in Liberty Broadband Corporation's (NASDAQ: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Mr. Rutledge's remarks are scheduled to begin at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

Charter Communications Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Charter Communications, Inc.)

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on the event's registration website, http://timesevents.nytimes.com/LibertyMedia2022InvestorDay. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.libertybroadband.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charter-to-participate-in-liberty-broadband-corporations-annual-investor-meeting-301677394.html

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.

