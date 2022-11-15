ChartHop Honors People-First HR Leaders Through 2nd Annual People Pioneers Award

People analytics platform awards professionals for building a future-ready workforce

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leader in people analytics transforming the way companies manage and support their people, has recognized 10 People leaders redefining the HR discipline in its 2nd Annual People Pioneers Award. ChartHop created the People Pioneers Award to honor HR professionals who have positively impacted their companies and employees via company growth, cultural change, new benefits programs, and more.

"This past year we've seen a people-first revolution and People leaders have been tasked with developing programs for the whole employee lifecycle to create a true sense of workplace belonging," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "We celebrate this year's group of talented People Pioneers for their ability to drive change, embrace the future of HR, and pave the way for future leaders."

The 2nd Annual People Pioneers Award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by a rigorous judging process evaluating their impact on implementing people-first initiatives to positively influence both their people and business' bottom line. Winners earned their accolades for their success in establishing fair compensation policies, scaling company growth, increasing employee net promoter scores, and implementing DEI initiatives. This year's recipients are:

Adrianne Court , CHRO at Tealium

Chad MacRae, VP of Talent at Tinder, earned a spot on the list for bringing strategic foresight to his company's talent team and overseeing triple headcount growth over the last three years. Tinder hired 70% of its current employees under MacRae's leadership. Other key initiatives MacRae introduced to support this dynamic growth include creating workshops, moving to true scenario planning, and implementing the "Be Your Best Self-Education Reimbursement" program.

"I help my team to lean into the current state of the business and examine the external drivers affecting a business and its headcount growth," said MacRae. "With this focus, the Talent team has been able to plan for multiple scenarios while scaling through a global pandemic and launching hybrid work possibilities across North America."

My Doan Cong, Head of People at ALT, a champion for inclusivity and employee wellbeing, was chosen for her tremendous impact in creating an empathetic environment for all ALT employees. Since joining the company in early 2022, Doan Cong has rolled out several people-first initiatives: she authored employee leveling and raise structures, increased events and communication to promote belonging, and developed an employee wellness program addressing physical, mental, and financial health.

"We've heard a lot of talk about driving efficiency across different tech companies," said Doan Cong. "At ALT, we approach efficiency through a people-first lens by asking ourselves, 'How can I get folks to do their best work?' Engagement and feedback culture is really important, especially in companies with remote workers."

For more information about ChartHop or the People Pioneers Award, please visit charthop.com/people-pioneers .

About ChartHop:

ChartHop is transforming the way companies manage and support their people. By consolidating people data into one employee-centric platform to visualize, discover, and act on insights, ChartHop creates more informed, empowered, and connected organizations. From executives to individual contributors to every employee in between, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization.

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, BetterCloud, and Starburst. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn.

