ChartHop Unveils Free Product to Accelerate Organizational Transparency

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartHop , the leader in people analytics transforming the way companies manage and support their people, today announced ChartHop Basic, an industry-leading free product. ChartHop Basic transforms the way leaders and employees enable an entire organization to be more informed, empowered, and connected.

"Companies can't afford to fall behind when it comes to making people decisions," said Ian White, founder and CEO of ChartHop. "Today, businesses must prioritize their employees and company culture, and that starts with transparency. ChartHop Basic makes transparency even more accessible, so that everyone in the organization can make more informed and strategic decisions that support organizational health."

The adoption of remote and hybrid work continues to grow as 74% of companies report that they currently use or plan to implement a permanent hybrid work model in the near future. A shift in the workplace contributes to a growing need for transparency across organizations. ChartHop's holistic approach to people analytics provides everyone in the organization, from the executive team to individual contributors and everyone in between, with the tools to promote company-wide transparency.

Companies with more than 150 employees can test drive ChartHop Basic for up to seven days at no cost. After the trial period, access for up to 150 employees remains free, and the company pays a nominal fee for each additional employee. ChartHop also offers Standard and Premium packages with more robust capabilities to meet the needs of larger and fast-growing organizations.

ChartHop Basic: ChartHop Basic is built for teams that need to visualize their people and help employees feel connected. Offering includes:

Foundational ChartHop capabilities including the dynamic org chart with filters and timeline view, employee directory, people analytics, 1:1 forms, and compensation and equity data

Key integrations with payroll and equity providers to create a single source of truth for people data

Headcount dashboard over time to help analyze and plan as a workforce evolves

ChartHop Standard: ChartHop Standard helps teams foster transparency through performance management and engagement surveys and reports. Offering includes:

Best practice templates to help companies keep a pulse on their people and report on overall progress

Ability to easily pull visual reports and filter data based on employee survey responses to evaluate general employee performance and sentiment on an ongoing basis

Access to a world-class success team

ChartHop Premium: ChartHop Premium is designed for teams that need to streamline processes and gather people data as the organization evolves. Offering includes:

Configurability to enable organizations to tailor the solution to their own needs

Ability to visually collaborate and iterate on hiring scenarios across finance, leadership, and HR teams to build and finalize headcount plans

Expert support from a dedicated customer success manager

A significant milestone for the company, today ChartHop also announced its rebrand, rolling out a new logo, look and feel, and website. ChartHop's new brand represents the company's rapid growth and maturity and ChartHop's continued commitment to meeting the needs of people-first organizations.

Both announcements come on the heels of significant momentum in the last year, including a 250% increase in revenue and the addition of more than 100 new employees in 2021. Additional milestones over the last year include a $35M Series B led by return investor Andreessen Horowitz and the acquisition of people operations workflow builder, Gather . The company also recently welcomed several key executives including Chief Financial Officer Matt Wolf, Director, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Ivori Johnson, and VP of Product Justin Garrity.

For more information about ChartHop Basic, please visit charthop.com .

About ChartHop:

ChartHop is transforming the way companies manage and support their people. By seamlessly consolidating and visualizing disparate sources of people data into one powerful people analytics platform, ChartHop creates more informed, empowered, and connected organizations. From executives to individual contributors to every employee in between, ChartHop is designed for everyone in the organization.

ChartHop plays well with dozens of platforms through robust integrations across the HR tech stack, and serves companies like 1Password, BetterCloud, Starburst, and InVision. Founded in 2019 by Ian White, ChartHop is backed by Andreessen Horowitz. Visit ChartHop.com to learn more and follow ChartHop on Twitter and LinkedIn .

