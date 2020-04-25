Chartwell Thanks Ontario Government for Support During COVID-19

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Chartwell Retirement Residences ("Chartwell") (TSX: CSH.UN) today issued the following statement from its CEO, Vlad Volodarski:

The effects of COVID-19 on seniors housing, particularly in long term care residences, are well known. The pandemic has had a profound impact on residents, employees and the families of those living or working in long term care and retirement residences. Under such heighted risks to the population we serve, it is the people on the front lines in our residences who are bravely fighting this virus and caring for our residents through extraordinary efforts.

We recognize governments across Canada as important partners in moving swiftly to help our sector with urgent, responsive and flexible solutions during this unprecedented time including by providing support with personal protective equipment (PPE), funding for enhanced prevention and compliance measures, prioritized testing as well as numerous emergency orders and directives which allow us to keep our staff and residents safe.

Today, the Government of Ontario announced temporary pandemic compensation payments for front-line workers in vulnerable settings to recognize their dedication, long hours and increased risks. This includes long term care and retirement residence employees.

This announcement by Premier Ford and his government recognizes that employees working in these environments are heroes in responding to this crisis and that they are going above and beyond their regular call of duty to care for those most vulnerable to this disease. We thank Premier Ford and the Ontario government for recognizing front-line employees in long term care and retirement residences for their tremendous efforts, their commitment and their critical value during this time. We also thank our dedicated employees who are working under these circumstances to care for our residents with extraordinary care, compassion and resilience every day in our residences.

Recognition pay will not only compensate those working through exceptional circumstances but also allow us to retain and recruit staff.

