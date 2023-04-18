|
18.04.2023 20:51:00
Chartwells Higher Education Shares Four Ways to Celebrate Earth Month Through Food
From cooking to composting, there are numerous ways to be more sustainable in April
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 77% of people want to learn how to live more sustainably, but many don't know where to start. When it comes to what we eat, food waste is one of the biggest sustainability culprits, with nearly 40% of all food in America being wasted each year. That's why, in honor of Earth Month, leading food service provider for colleges and universities Chartwells Higher Education and its national sustainability director Monalisa Prasad have shared four ways you can live more sustainably and reduce food waste:
"Seeing the unique and innovative ways our campus chefs and dining teams are working to reduce food waste on campuses nationwide is something I'm truly proud of," said Prasad. "Not only are they directly addressing food waste in day-to-day operations, but they're also creating partnerships, educating, and spreading awareness outside of the dining halls so the broader communities we serve can join in the fight against food waste."
Chartwells Higher Education, part of Compass Group, celebrates Stop Food Waste Day every year— the largest single day of action to fight against food waste. To learn more about Stop Food Waste Day, visit https://www.stopfoodwasteday.com/. To learn more about Chartwells Higher Education, visit http://chartwellshighered.com/.
About Chartwells Higher Education
Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service in over 300 campuses in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus Chartwells partners with. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.ChartwellsMonthly.com, www.DineonCampus.com.
Media Contact
Meredith Rosenberg
914-935-5326
meredith.rosenberg@compass-usa.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chartwells-higher-education-shares-four-ways-to-celebrate-earth-month-through-food-301800848.html
SOURCE Chartwells Higher Education
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt schwächer -- DAX dreht letztlich knapp ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der DAX holte seine frühen Verluste auf und drehte leicht ins Plus. Die US-Märkte bewegen sich im roten Bereich. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Mittwoch in der Verlustzone.