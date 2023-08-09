|
09.08.2023 17:17:00
Chartwells K12 Shares 10 Most Popular Meals as Students Head Back to School
Each year, hundreds of Chartwells K12 chefs and dietitians create fun, delicious, and nutritious meal options for school menus
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the hustle and bustle of a new school year, Chartwells K12, a company serving two million meals a day in 4,500 schools nationwide, is sharing its 10 most popular meals in lunchrooms. From international cuisines to plant-based meals and breakfast, these are the flavors and meals kids will be lining up for.
"We have so much fun creating dishes for students, and it's so insightful to see what becomes the fan favorites," said Chef Peter Gilhooly, Vice President – Culinary, Chartwells K12. "You would be amazed by how many kids are willing to try unfamiliar flavors and ingredients or menu items from different cultures. This year, kids will be eating delicious and healthy meals that are fueling their bodies and minds for a successful school day."
Without further ado, the top 10 most popular meals Chartwells K12 is serving in schools across the country this year are:
This list was compiled based on intel collected from teams serving school districts in nearly 40 states.
About Chartwells K12
Chartwells K12's goal is to make sure students leave the cafeteria happier and healthier than they came in, by serving food kids love to eat and creating custom dining programs. With more than 16,000 associates in 4,500 schools, ranging from large public institutions to small charter and private schools, Chartwells K12 is built on decades of food, education and operational experience driven by top culinary, nutrition, wellness, and sustainability talent.
