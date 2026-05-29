NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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29.05.2026 14:45:00
Chasing a $400 Billion Prize: Google's New AI Cloud Company Is a Threat to Nvidia and CoreWeave
At its recent I/O conference, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shook up the artificial intelligence (AI) world by announcing a slew of new AI services. But one of the company's most important announcements was a new AI cloud computing company it started with venture firm Blackstone.While in its early stages, this new company could impact Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) AI hardware business and CoreWeave's (NASDAQ: CRWV) AI cloud business. Here's how.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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