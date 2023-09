Chasing Up Russian Yachts and Mansions Proving Pricey

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.What's the difference between a superyacht and a megayacht?It's not a trick question. A superyacht is longer than 24 meters, while even modest megayachts are about 60 meters long. But super or mega, police, investigators and agents across the globe who are hunting and freezing the assets of sanctioned Russian billionaires say these boats cost millions of dollars in maintenance fees that are often shouldered by the taxpayer.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel