Chastity Perdue's Staffing Texas is Texas Born and Texas Strong

CONROE, Texas, September 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staffing Texas is a leading staffing and recruitment firm serving employers and job seekers throughout Texas. President and Founder, Chastity Perdue, took a leap of faith to open the firm in 2013 after working in the staffing industry since 1998.

She expanded the company in 2016, opening a second location in Bryan, TX. Chastity hopes to continue to grow the company while maintaining the high level of service her customers have come to expect. While she wants to serve as many people as possible, she never wants to get so big that she doesn't know every employee.

Chastity's philosophy remains, "our strength is our people." Employees love working for Staffing Texas because they feel like part of the family. She maintains the company culture by working side by side with every member of the team. "The staff knows that I'm right there in the trenches with them every day. There is nothing I'm above doing from interviews to drug screens to taking out the trash."

Born and raised in East Texas, Chastity loves all things Texan and especially Montgomery County. She and her husband have two little girls. She is committed to serving the community and includes her family and business in her charitable work.

Her dedication and commitment to others is the driving force behind the success of Staffing Texas.

Because Staffing Texas is locally owned and operated, there is no red tape. We are part of the communities we serve. "We get to know your business and culture well," said Chastity. "That's why we can fill all the open roles you have, from the shop floor to the boardroom."

Staffing Texas has been awarded Best of Conroe for the Recruiter category for the last five consecutive years. If you would like more information, get in touch with us at http://www.staffing-texas.com or (936) 494-HIRE. Follow us on Twitter @StaffingTX or Instagram Conroe: @staffingtexasllc and Bryan @staffingtexasbcs

