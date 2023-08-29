|
29.08.2023 12:21:00
ChatGPT Founder Just Announced a New Product and Companies Are Already Lining Up to Use It. How Can Investors Profit From It?
OpenAI means business. The artificial intelligence (AI) research specialist turned heads when it introduced the ChatGPT chatbot last year, and again with the stronger GPT-4 version in the spring. This week, OpenAI announced an even stronger and more flexible spin on the ChatGPT model. The ChatGPT Enterprise service is not a consumer-grade service but a serious business productivity tool.Let's see what's new in ChatGPT Enterprise and how the upgraded AI service can help investors.ChatGPT Enterprise offers several benefits over the Plus version, available to anyone for $20 per month. There is no firm subscription price for the business-class option, where the buyer is encouraged to contact OpenAI's sales department and work out a deal for their company's specific needs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
