ChatGPT Is Making History: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Through the Boom

Conversational chatbot ChatGPT reached 1 million users in just five days following its launch last November, and it reached 100 million users in just two months, making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to analysts at investment bank UBS. That explosive adoption hints at robust demand for generative artificial intelligence (AI) software in the years ahead.Indeed, Morgan Stanley believes generative AI will unlock a $6 trillion market opportunity by improving online search, e-commerce, and digital advertising, among other uses.Many companies are rushing to capitalize on that opportunity, but Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are particularly well positioned to benefit. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel