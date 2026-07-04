OpenAI Aktie

OpenAI für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01

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04.07.2026 23:50:00

ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI Is Headed for a $1 Trillion IPO. The Biggest Winner Could Be Microsoft Stock.

OpenAI reportedly wants to go public at a valuation of $1 trillion or more. And no shareholder has more riding on that number than Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) -- a company having the worst 2026 of any "Magnificent Seven" member.The pairing is strange when you line it up. Microsoft shares are down about 19% this year and sit nearly 30% below their 52-week high. Yet the same company owns roughly 27% of what is arguably one of the most valuable private technology companies in the world -- a stake that could soon carry a public price tag.So does the IPO math change the buy case for a beaten-down Microsoft? Let's run it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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