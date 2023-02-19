ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks With the Most to Lose

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence has been a mainstream idea for years, going back to the days of the Terminator movies, where humanity and machines waged war. But the recent popularity of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, has Wall Street looking at technology in a new light. While ChatGPT and related technology could help some companies, it could hurt others.Disruption is always lurking, and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) should watch over their shoulders. Here is why these three companies could be vulnerable to the potential AI revolution.Justin Pope (Amazon): OpenAI's ChatGPT has become a technology sensation. The chatbot recently hit 100 million unique users just two months after launch, making it the fastest-growing app in history. So, how does that impact Amazon? Amazon's cloud platform (AWS) is currently the world's market leader. The business segment is Amazon's cash cow, responsible for all of Amazon's operating profit in 2022.Continue reading