10.03.2023 21:51:00
ChatGPT now chatting via Azure OpenAI Service
Microsoft is making the ChatGPT AI large anguage model available in preview as a component for applications designed for the company’s Azure OpenAI Service, paving the way for developers to integrate the large language model into a host of different enterprise development and end-user applications.Microsoft appears to have had several users working with this integration already, listing ODP Corporation (the parent company of Office Depot and OfficeMax), Singapore’s Smart Nation Digital Government Office, and contract management software provider Icertis as reference customers.To read this article in full, please click here
