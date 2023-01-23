|
23.01.2023 12:00:00
ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)
You may have heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot recently released to the public by start-up OpenAI. Released on Nov. 30, the shockingly good AI chatbot reached 1 million users within five days. In the wake of ChatGPT's release, college professors are now fearing the rise of AI-generated college essays, and software developers may fear the rise of ChatGPT's AI-generated coding capabilities.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had already invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and the cloud giant is now reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion into the company, so it obviously sees big promise in this new, advanced AI engine. Last week, Microsoft released an OpenAI service on its Azure platform, which developers can now incorporate into their software designs, and Microsoft itself is looking to infuse its current software products, from Office to Bing, with ChatGPT's capabilities. Last week at the World Economic Forum, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella claimed AI would go "mainstream" in "months, not years."With AI now appearing to reach a threshold where it becomes table stakes in a wide range of enterprise and consumer applications, one can be sure every large tech giant will now be investing heavily in AI to compete.Continue reading
