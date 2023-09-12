Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 11:31:00

ChatGPT's Users Fell for the First Time Ever -- Should AI Investors Be Concerned?

ChatGPT's global takeover appears to have hit a bump. After months of rapid growth for the popular artificial-intelligence (AI)-based chatbot, monthly traffic actually declined for the first time ever in June and continued that slide in July.According to data from SimilarWeb, after reaching nearly 2 billion visits in May, traffic to the site fell 9.7% in June and another 9.6% in July. Similarweb theorized that the drop was due to school being out for the summer and college students taking a break from using the tool.It noted that Chegg, an education company known for homework assistance tools and online tutoring, also reported sharp declines month over month in June and had said before that it was losing users to ChatGPT.  SimilarWeb also said that college-age users make up more than a quarter of ChatGPT's user base, another data point that supports the summer break theory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Fehlende Impulse: ATX stabil -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in Rot. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.

