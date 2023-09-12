|
12.09.2023 11:31:00
ChatGPT's Users Fell for the First Time Ever -- Should AI Investors Be Concerned?
ChatGPT's global takeover appears to have hit a bump. After months of rapid growth for the popular artificial-intelligence (AI)-based chatbot, monthly traffic actually declined for the first time ever in June and continued that slide in July.According to data from SimilarWeb, after reaching nearly 2 billion visits in May, traffic to the site fell 9.7% in June and another 9.6% in July. Similarweb theorized that the drop was due to school being out for the summer and college students taking a break from using the tool.It noted that Chegg, an education company known for homework assistance tools and online tutoring, also reported sharp declines month over month in June and had said before that it was losing users to ChatGPT. SimilarWeb also said that college-age users make up more than a quarter of ChatGPT's user base, another data point that supports the summer break theory.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,10
|0,00%
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 568,00
|3,84%