Chatsworth Products Introduces Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) that Protect the Integrity of IT Assets and Ensure Uptime for Data Center and Edge Applications

New 350VA – 10kVA UPS offerings include long-lasting lithium-ion battery-based solutions that yield industry-leading performance while expanding CPI's Power Management Solutions portfolio

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a pioneer of power and infrastructure solutions for the information and communications technology (ICT) and industrial automation segments, announced today a new line of uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and related accessories that provide improved, data-driven rack-level power monitoring and management in data centers and remote sites. Configurations include 350VA – 10kVA lithium-ion and lead-acid battery-based solutions available in standby, line-interactive and double-conversion online topologies to cater to a wide variety of application needs and requirements.

Chatsworth Products introduces UPS solutions that protect IT assets, ensure uptime for data center and edge applications.

As today's interconnected, "always on" world continues to place new demands on power management in data centers and nontraditional edge locations, CPI's lithium-ion UPS solutions provide more than twice the life, higher temperature tolerance, longer runtime (5X), and faster recharge (90 minutes to 90% charge) when compared to typical lead-acid battery solutions.

Available models featuring double-conversion online topologies additionally provide robust power protection against blackouts, brownouts and voltage surges, which can otherwise cripple network connectivity and uptime and result in multi-million-dollar financial impacts for mission critical applications and industries that rely on network, server, edge, light industrial and distributed IT applications.

"As more enterprise data centers gravitate toward multitenant and edge compute locations, we know more and more customers need power solutions that can not only allow their sites to be up and running quickly, but just as importantly, stay operational and ensure uptime reliably," explains Ashish Moondra, Sr. Product Manager, Power, Electronics & Software. "CPI's continued focus on capabilities that provide high availability while reducing the complexity of installing, networking, servicing and managing UPS solutions is a key addition to CPI's power management portfolio," he adds.

Additional benefits of CPI's new UPS product line include an industry-best 6-year full warranty for lithium-ion batteries and UPS electronics, a battery management system that ensures cell voltage balancing, current sharing and protection for over-charge and over-discharge, and a maintenance bypass feature that provides an optional bypass distribution module that enables the UPS to replaced or serviced without interruption of power, another key component to better ensuring reliability and 24/7 uptime in mission critical applications.

CPI's introduction of new UPS capabilities and offerings adds to an already comprehensive power management solutions portfolio that includes CPI's award-winning eConnect® line of intelligent power distribution units (PDUs), RFID Electronic Access Kits and Power IQ® for eConnect software, which offers users the information and control needed to fully utilize existing infrastructure resources while providing timely alerts to avoid downtime.

To learn more about the benefits of using UPS power solutions in your data center or edge applications, visit the webpage for complete details.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

