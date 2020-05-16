Chattanooga-area dealership offers payment coverage, deferral and flexible financing options to those affected by COVID-19

RINGGOLD, Ga., May 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many have been bummed recently due to issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the nation. Whether this be an inability to work or other inconvenience, the unexpected health crisis has impacted the finances of many.

In an effort to relieve some of these financial woes, Mountain View Hyundai, a dealership serving Ringgold and the entire surrounding area, is implementing a variety of special Hyundai offers that provide payment deferment, payment coverage and flexible financing options. The offers are all included in a program from the automaker that's known as Hyundai Assurance. The specials are currently slated to expire on June 1st.

Different individuals will qualify for different offers. Those looking to purchase a new Hyundai model can enjoy 0% APR financing and no payments for 90 days on select models. To qualify for these offers, one need only be a well-qualified buyer who finances through Hyundai Motor Finance.

Current Hyundai owners may qualify for three months of payment deferral if they can prove that they are unable to work due to COVID-19. Reasons that would lead one to qualify include the necessity of caring for themselves or a household member, or the loss of one's job due to the pandemic.

Finally, recent buyers of Hyundai models can enjoy a particularly exciting offer. Those who purchased or leased a Hyundai vehicle between Marth 14th and May 17th 2020, and also lost their job this year due to COVID-19, can qualify for a full six months of covered payments from the automaker.

Those interested in the Hyundai Assurance program are encouraged to head to the Mountain View Hyundai website at http://www.mvhyundai.com. Those with further questions can also contact the dealership by phone at 706-671-2581. Finally, those who practice requisite social distancing and CDC-recommended sanitation procedures may head to the Mountain View Hyundai dealership location itself at 7154 Nashville Street, Ringgold.

