Chattanooga, TN Periodontists, Drs. Charles Felts and Elizabeth Felts Randall, Bring Entire Staff to National AAP Meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chattanooga, TN based periodontists, Drs. Charles Felts and Elizabeth Felts Randall, along with their entire staff, recently attended the 105th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP) in Chicago, IL. The AAP Annual Meetings are designed for attendees to learn, share experiences, and network with fellow periodontists, staff, and dental professionals. The team at Chattanooga Periodontics and Dental Implants brought back what they learned at this event to better serve their patients.

This year's AAP Annual Meeting featured over 50 courses and 100 speakers for attendees to learn from. One keynote speaker, Dr. Jack Cochran, spoke on the challenges facing all healthcare providers and how periodontics can adapt to the shifting health policy landscape. The meeting took place over four days and offered attendees more than 25 hours of continuing education credits.

Chattanooga Periodontics and Dental Implants offers leading periodontal and dental implant care. Periodontists Drs. Felts and Randall believe in continuous training and education so they can stay current in the industry and better serve their patients. The practice offers cutting-edge treatments, including:



LANAP® laser gum disease treatment

Gum recession treatment

Dental implants

Oral plastic surgery

IV sedation

As experienced periodontists, Drs. Felts and Randall offer modern dental implant solutions, including TeethXpress® full mouth dental implants. Considered the gold standard solution to replace missing teeth, dental implants mimic the function and appearance of natural teeth after they have been lost or extracted. TeethXpress is a revolutionary approach to tooth replacement for patients who have lost all or most of their teeth. By securing a bridge of lifelike new teeth to dental implants, Drs. Felts and Randall can restore virtually full function and appearance to a patient's smile.

To make the dental implant surgery easier for patients, this team of periodontists offers IV sedation, which both Drs. Felts and Randall are certified to administer. With IV sedation, the TeethXpress full mouth dental implant process becomes easier as patients can experience reduced dental fear and anxiety, and typically have no memory of the procedure.

Those interested in learning more about Chattanooga Periodontics and Dental Implants, or who would like to talk with skilled periodontists in Chattanooga, TN about dental implant options, are encouraged to schedule a consultation by calling 423-756-2450 or visiting http://www.chattanoogaperio.com.

About the Periodontists

Chattanooga Periodontics and Dental Implants offers specialty dental care for patients in Chattanooga, TN. Dr. Charles Felts III has been practicing as a periodontist for over 30 years. A published specialist and frequent lecturer, Dr. Felts has also served as the President of numerous organizations including the Southern Academy of Periodontology and the Tennessee Society of Periodontists. Dr. Elizabeth "Beth" Felts Randall earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree with high distinction from the University of Kentucky and attended a three-year Periodontology residency program at the University of Alabama. Both doctors are Diplomates of the American Board of Periodontology who enjoy forming lasting relationships with patients in the Chattanooga area. Chattanooga Periodontics and Dental Implants conveniently offers LANAP® laser gum treatment, TeethXpress® full arch dental implants, bone grafting, and oral plastic surgery. To learn more about Drs. Felts and Randall or the services they offer, visit http://www.chattanoogaperio.com or call 423-756-2450 to schedule a consultation.

SOURCE Chattanooga Periodontics and Dental Implants