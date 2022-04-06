|
06.04.2022 03:00:38
Cheap Juice: Honda and GM Pair Up to Keep Their EV Costs Down
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Some automakers have been working for more than 100 years to perfect the internal combustion engine, but the same cannot be said for those newfangled electric doohickeys that are all the rage on the road these days.Big Auto players are now teaming up in hopes of keeping EV prices down. On Tuesday, General Motors and Honda announced they'll be joining forces to produce a product Tesla seems to have given up on: the cheap, compact electric car.Continue reading
