CheapCaribbean Welcomes Back its Now Annual Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program with Enhanced Dream Trips for You and Your Crew

The 2022 Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program Invites Dream Job Seekers to Woohoo with their Crew for the Ultimate Group Trip-of-a-Lifetime

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the wildly successful inaugural Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program 2021, CheapCaribbean , the online booking engine known for featuring the "best in beach" travel deals every day, has enhanced the campaign's 2022 program. Potential 2022 Ambassadors have the chance to win three dream trips, including one ultimate group trip for them and their crew. From June 21 - July 31, 2022, residents of the contiguous United States can apply for a chance to become one of three of CheapCaribbean's Woohoo Beach Ambassadors – fun seekers who will showcase "woohoo" moments for the brand – and bring along their best "beaches" for an all-expense paid Caribbean vacation.

Targeting those who are lovers of travel, thrill seekers, foodies, and beach experts, the 2022 Woohoo Beach Ambassador program includes three trip giveaways for each Ambassador, with one 'Woohoo Crew' group trip including up to 3 guests and two additional trips to enjoy with one guest. In addition, Ambassadors will be welcomed as guest judges on CheapCaribbean's panel for the annual Noble Beach Prize , to help pick this year's best beach resorts and destinations.

"Being a Woohoo Beach Ambassador for CheapCaribbean allowed me to continue seeing the world in a hassle-free, fun, and fulfilling way," shared 2021 Woohoo Beach Ambassador, Lynne Wright. "The experience has been nothing short of phenomenal– a true dream job opportunity!"

For more information on CheapCaribbean or the Woohoo Ambassador Program, please visit www.cheapcaribbean.com/woohoo-beach-ambassador. Woohoo Beach Ambassador applicants can apply via www.cheapcaribbean.com/woohoo-beach-ambassador starting on June 21, 2022.

About Woohoo Ambassador Program

Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply via CheapCaribbean.com/woohoo-beach-ambassador by July 31, 2022. Three lucky winners will be selected for the Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program, which includes an all-inclusive international vacation to a CheapCaribbean resort with their Woohoo Crew, and two all-inclusive trips with a plus-one valid from September 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023. Full eligibility requirements and contest rules are listed on the website, along with additional application information.

