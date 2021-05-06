CheapOair Shares Safe Air Travel Tips

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest numbers from the TSA show passenger counts more than 1 million per day every day since March 9th of this year. This is good news for the travel industry, and the traveling public. But while consumers are increasingly ready for the excitement of travel to come back into their lives, heightened awareness of hygiene-related safety protocols should remain top of mind.

Airlines and airports worldwide have instituted protocols and requirements to help keep the flying public safe.

Airlines and airports worldwide have instituted protocols and requirements to help keep the flying public safe. To aid in continued safety vigilance, CheapOair is sharing their top tips for strategies to reduce the risk of infection while flying.

Tip No. 1: Book to fly when it is the least crowded. Flights leaving between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. often have smaller passenger numbers. Earlier flights can be filled with deal seekers, and airports are traditionally the busiest between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Further reduce exposure to large crowds by flying on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, traditionally the slowest days of the week for air travel.

Tip No. 2: Do not fly if you might be sick. Your immune system is weaker when you are sick, so if you are feeling under the weather, put off travel to another day.

Tip No. 3: Use Contactless Check-In at the airport, and everywhere else. Check in for your flight before you arrive at the airport, then use self-check to drop off your bags. Download your boarding pass to your phone and sign up for text alerts to notify you of gate or schedule changes from your travel provider.

Click on the link above to read CheapOair's full list of air travel safety and hygiene recommendations.

"It's important for the public to understand that travel can be worry free where hygiene is concerned, as long as proper precautions are maintained. We all know the value of wearing a mask and maintaining social distance. Once you are at the airport, or on a plane, these simple practices can help you and your family enjoy their vacation with much less stress," said Werner Kunz-Cho, CEO of Fareportal, the company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and One Travel.

Please note: With COVID-19 still prevalent, be sure to check local travel regulations and notices for any restrictions, rules, and safety guidelines that may be in place. For additional information please visit the CDC website for up-to-date health and wellness information.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available 7 days a week to help find great prices on flight tickets to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheapoair-shares-safe-air-travel-tips-301285058.html

SOURCE CheapOair