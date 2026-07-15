Campus Crest Communities Aktie
WKN DE: A1C47P / ISIN: US13466Y1055
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15.07.2026 15:00:06
Cheche Group Gets Extension To Regain Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Cheche Group Inc. (CCG), an auto insurance technology platform, announced that it has received a notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC approving the company's request for an additional 180-calendar-day extension to regain compliance with the minimum closing bid price requirement of $1.00 per share.
The notification comes as the earlier 180-day period to regain bid price compliance ended on July 13, 2026.
Following this, the company has now until January 11, 2027, to regain the compliance. If during that period, the company's Class A ordinary shares close at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10, though generally not more than 20, consecutive business days, it is expected that Nasdaq would formally notify the company that it has regained compliance with the Rule.
However, if the company fails to regain compliance, it may be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.
CCG closed trading at $0.4413, up 0.82 percent on the Nasdaq.
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