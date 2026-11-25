(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) announced a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 20% equity interest in Long Way Fortune, a residential solar-plus-storage business, for $98 million.

The company plans to pay the consideration in warrants for Cheche's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.00035 per share, and will pay no cash.

Additionally, the company obtained an exclusive option to acquire upto an additional 31% interest, bringing its total stake to 51%. The company can exercise the option within 18 months, at the same valuation, with payment in warrants.

The transaction is expected to gain a position in Australia, build a second growth engine and expand its revenue and profit streams as the home energy business scales.

CCG closed trading at $11.00, up 5.99 percent on the Nasdaq.