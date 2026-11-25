Campus Crest Communities Aktie
WKN DE: A1C47P / ISIN: US13466Y1055
|
25.11.2026 15:26:57
Cheche Group To Acquire 20% Equity Stake In Long Way Fortune For $98 Mln
(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) announced a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 20% equity interest in Long Way Fortune, a residential solar-plus-storage business, for $98 million.
The company plans to pay the consideration in warrants for Cheche's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.00035 per share, and will pay no cash.
Additionally, the company obtained an exclusive option to acquire upto an additional 31% interest, bringing its total stake to 51%. The company can exercise the option within 18 months, at the same valuation, with payment in warrants.
The transaction is expected to gain a position in Australia, build a second growth engine and expand its revenue and profit streams as the home energy business scales.
CCG closed trading at $11.00, up 5.99 percent on the Nasdaq.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Campus Crest Communities Inc
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Campus Crest Communities Inc
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTech-Sektor bleibt schwach: Dow startet tiefer -- ATX kräftig im Minus -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tief in der Verlustzone
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte deutlich leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Der Dow zeigt sich in Rot. In Fernost waren am Mittwoch negative Vorzeichen zu beobachten.