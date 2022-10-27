27.10.2022 11:19:12

Check Point Software Q3 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; CFO To Take 6-month Sabbatical Leave

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income declined to $184 million from last year's $187 million.

Earnings per share, however, grew to $1.47 from $1.40 a year ago, due to lower share count.

Adjusted net income was $221 million or $1.77 per share, compared to $220 million or $1.65 per share last year.

On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue grew 8 percent to $578 million from prior year's $534 million. Analysts estimated revenues of $571.87 million for the quarter.

Further, the company announced that starting November, Tal Payne, the company's CFO & COO, will take a six months' sabbatical leave for a cycling tour and for traveling around the world.

The company's VP finance, Roei Golan, will serve as the company's acting CFO in this period and assume Payne's duties and responsibilities.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Check Point Software Ltd. 125,54 8,71% Check Point Software Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.

