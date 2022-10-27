|
Check Point Software Q3 Profit Down, Adj. EPS Tops Estimates; CFO To Take 6-month Sabbatical Leave
(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income declined to $184 million from last year's $187 million.
Earnings per share, however, grew to $1.47 from $1.40 a year ago, due to lower share count.
Adjusted net income was $221 million or $1.77 per share, compared to $220 million or $1.65 per share last year.
On average, 26 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenue grew 8 percent to $578 million from prior year's $534 million. Analysts estimated revenues of $571.87 million for the quarter.
Further, the company announced that starting November, Tal Payne, the company's CFO & COO, will take a six months' sabbatical leave for a cycling tour and for traveling around the world.
The company's VP finance, Roei Golan, will serve as the company's acting CFO in this period and assume Payne's duties and responsibilities.
