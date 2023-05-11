Check Point Software Technologies Appoints Roei Golan As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP), a provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, announced the appointment of Roei Golan to Chief Financial Officer, after serving as acting Chief Financial Officer since November 2022.

Golan joined Check Point's finance department in 2021 after working at Ernst & Young for 11 years, where he held the role of Managing Director in the Technology Practice.

The company noted that Golan will replace Tal Payne, a 15-year veteran of Check Point Software who has been on sabbatical since November 2022. Payne has decided to continue pursuing her passion for travel and cycling and not return to work.