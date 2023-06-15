|
15.06.2023 17:55:00
Check Yourself Before You Logitech Yourself
Logitech (NASDAQ: LOGI) sells a wide range of mouse controllers, webcams, and other consumer electronics peripherals. The one accessory it didn't market -- until this week -- was a rug puller. Shares of the Switzerland-based icon plummeted 11% on Tuesday after the company announced that longtime CEO Bracken Darrell was stepping down. Corner offices go vacant from time to time, and it's not always a deal breaker. It is different this time. There are three red flags to watch out for when a CEO resigns:Unfortunately for Logitech and its shareholders, this exit checks off all three of the boxes. Let's see if this wired rug puller also comes in a cordless version to make it easier to maneuver around. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!