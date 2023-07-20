Checkmarx Introduces Codebashing 2.0, the First AppSec Solution to Boost Developer Experience and Adoption with New Gamified User Interface

Equips enterprise teams to deliver more secure applications with faster time-to-market through enhanced integration with Checkmarx One™ Application Security Platform

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx, the global leader in application security solutions, has introduced Codebashing 2.0, its latest developer AppSec learning solution, equipping development teams with all the right skills to write secure code based on their roles and needs. Now offering an enhanced integration within the Checkmarx One™ Application Security Platform, Codebashing makes learning and developer adoption of application security (AppSec) frictionless and fully integrated into the development life cycle.

With digital transformation increasing demands on software development teams, AppSec has become a critical area for large enterprises to reduce business risk even as less time is available for finding and fixing vulnerabilities in applications. In the interest of productivity and speed, most development teams work within integrated development environments (IDEs) and require security teams to prioritize and focus them on fixing key vulnerabilities.

"The competing pressures of application time-to-deployment and AppSec risk reduction have long plagued and challenged development teams and CISOs," said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx. "This new version of Codebashing is a game-changer for security teams to enable and provide knowledge and trust in handling vulnerabilities fixes. Its updated integration to the Checkmarx One platform solves some of the main challenges we constantly hear from CISOs and security teams seeking to improve the developer experience while also ensuring a secure and rapid pipeline of applications. These are critical elements of a successful digital transformation as enterprises continue their migration to the cloud."

Learning key concepts within their familiar workspaces and applying those concepts from the first line of code to the last across all applications can significantly lower AppSec risk while boosting productivity.

Codebashing 2.0 integrates fluidly into a developer's daily routine and workflow by offering "bite-sized" learning modules through Checkmarx One plugins within the developer's IDE. Designed by some of the industry's leading AppSec security researchers and engineers, Codebashing modules upskill developers' ability to write secure code from the very first line.

Codebashing 2.0 offers a new way for security teams to better engage developers for AppSec adoption through a whole new experience and new gamified user interface. It includes a new Learning Path, which is a tailored professional skill tree that enables developers to continuously cultivate their expertise, stepping beyond the confines of one-time training sessions. The Learning Path is designed to be adaptive and personalized. Developers can select their unique path based on their specializations: Back-end, Front-end, or DevOps. This custom-tailored approach ensures that each developer is guided through the secure coding learning most pertinent to their specific role and responsibilities.

Security Champion Program

With Codebashing 2.0, Checkmarx has introduced the first in-market program to allow large enterprises to scale its AppSec program by training and certifying personnel from the engineering team as security champions. This certificate is backed by almost 20 years of AppSec expertise and includes a predefined training and certification including:

Hours of gamified and comprehensive content such as quizzes and assessments to obtain and measure knowledge transfer

Best practices critically needed by Security Champions.

"The CISOs of global enterprise companies among our clients have repeatedly told us that two things are critical to building trust and collaboration between security and development teams: implementation of a proper framework of AppSec skills and methodologies and creating security champions among their developers. This is why we developed the first Security Champion Program in the market," said Ramon Herzlinger, General Manager of Codebashing at Checkmarx. "We invested extensively to ensure that all the relevant aspects are taught, including front-end, back-end, and DevOps-related knowledge and certification and based on feedbacks with customers who trailed it already, we are confident it is a major breakthrough in generating trust between security and development teams."

Codebashing 2.0 includes a completely revamped user experience, new learning paths, and the most up to date AppSec learning content on the market covering the latest challenges and needs of development and security teams. With Codebashing 2.0, CISOs can identify gaps in knowledge about secure code capabilities fixes within their developers and help drive secure code awareness. For more information and to request the latest Codebashing 2.0 demo, visit this page.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the leading application security provider, offering the industry's most comprehensive and innovative cloud-native platform, Checkmarx One™. Fueled by intelligence from our industry leading AppSec security research team, our products and services enable enterprises to shift everywhere in order to secure every phase of development for every application while simultaneously balancing the dynamic needs of CISOs, security teams, and development teams. We are honored to serve more than 1,800 customers, including 60 percent of Fortune 100 organizations, and are committed to moving forward with an unwavering dedication to the safety and security of our customers and the applications that power our day-to-day lives. Checkmarx. Make Shift Happen.

